3 Admiral Drive #460

Amenities

parking gym pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub sauna tennis court

One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.com to receive the link!!



Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville marina, close to an urban setting: 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, green belts and trails, spa, sauna & steam, gym, clubhouse, courtesy property patrol, and more.



Watergate is a commuter's dream - easy access to downtown Oakland and San Francisco, as well as the larger East Bay just minutes away from all major East Bay freeways as well close to Oakland International airport. Welcome home to one the most central locations you will find. Enjoy the serene and peaceful setting of waterfront living on the Emeryville marina!



Included with rental of this unit is one covered parking space. No smoking, no pets, 12 month lease



DRE 01197438

www.utopiamanagement.com

Utopia East Bay Branch

510-556-1111



(RLNE5733039)