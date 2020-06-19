All apartments in Emeryville
Find more places like 3 Admiral Drive #460.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
3 Admiral Drive #460
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3 Admiral Drive #460

3 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Emeryville
See all
Bayfront and Peninsula
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
One Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Virtual Tour of the unit is available!! Please email eastbay@utopiamanagement.com to receive the link!!

Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville marina, close to an urban setting: 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, green belts and trails, spa, sauna & steam, gym, clubhouse, courtesy property patrol, and more.

Watergate is a commuter's dream - easy access to downtown Oakland and San Francisco, as well as the larger East Bay just minutes away from all major East Bay freeways as well close to Oakland International airport. Welcome home to one the most central locations you will find. Enjoy the serene and peaceful setting of waterfront living on the Emeryville marina!

Included with rental of this unit is one covered parking space. No smoking, no pets, 12 month lease

DRE 01197438
www.utopiamanagement.com
Utopia East Bay Branch
510-556-1111

(RLNE5733039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Admiral Drive #460 have any available units?
3 Admiral Drive #460 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Emeryville, CA.
What amenities does 3 Admiral Drive #460 have?
Some of 3 Admiral Drive #460's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Admiral Drive #460 currently offering any rent specials?
3 Admiral Drive #460 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Admiral Drive #460 pet-friendly?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #460 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #460 offer parking?
Yes, 3 Admiral Drive #460 does offer parking.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #460 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #460 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #460 have a pool?
Yes, 3 Admiral Drive #460 has a pool.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #460 have accessible units?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #460 does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #460 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #460 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #460 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #460 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St
Emeryville, CA 94608
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave
Emeryville, CA 94608
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St
Emeryville, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Emeryville 1 BedroomsEmeryville 2 Bedrooms
Emeryville Cheap PlacesEmeryville Dog Friendly Apartments
Emeryville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CA
Hercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayfront And Peninsula
Central Emeryville

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco