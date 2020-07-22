Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table racquetball court garage hot tub sauna tennis court

3 Admiral Drive #271 Available 08/01/20 Spacious corner unit at resort-like Watergate in Emeryville! - 6-month lease. Text Auguste for fastest response : 330.635.8337



Come home to this corner 1/1 condo a resort-like Watergate by the bay! Live the resort life at this vibrant community with something for everyone. This light flooded unit is on the 2nd floor and has a sweet terrace for enjoying the afternoon sun! Spacious living room and dining room with ample windows that catch the bay breeze. Galley style kitchen. Bedroom with walk in closet and extra storage area. 4 Pools (1 Olympic size and 2 heated year round!) lighted tennis courts, saunas, hot tubs, a boardwalk, community room, billiards, ping pong and more! Unit comes with 1 assigned garage parking space and additional unassigned parking is available. 24 hour security. Use the free Emery Go Round to commute to the city or to access local shopping and entertainment. Bus lines, a casual carpool and multiple freeway on ramps within minutes. Bay Street mall, IKEA, Trader Joe's, Target, Nordstrom Rack, Petco, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Daiso and Home Depot are just a few of the shopping options!



*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.



Cal BRE #01516255



(RLNE4388178)