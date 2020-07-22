All apartments in Emeryville
3 Admiral Drive #271
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

3 Admiral Drive #271

3 Admiral Drive · (510) 421-6994
Location

3 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bayfront and Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 Admiral Drive #271 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
3 Admiral Drive #271 Available 08/01/20 Spacious corner unit at resort-like Watergate in Emeryville! - 6-month lease. Text Auguste for fastest response : 330.635.8337

Come home to this corner 1/1 condo a resort-like Watergate by the bay! Live the resort life at this vibrant community with something for everyone. This light flooded unit is on the 2nd floor and has a sweet terrace for enjoying the afternoon sun! Spacious living room and dining room with ample windows that catch the bay breeze. Galley style kitchen. Bedroom with walk in closet and extra storage area. 4 Pools (1 Olympic size and 2 heated year round!) lighted tennis courts, saunas, hot tubs, a boardwalk, community room, billiards, ping pong and more! Unit comes with 1 assigned garage parking space and additional unassigned parking is available. 24 hour security. Use the free Emery Go Round to commute to the city or to access local shopping and entertainment. Bus lines, a casual carpool and multiple freeway on ramps within minutes. Bay Street mall, IKEA, Trader Joe's, Target, Nordstrom Rack, Petco, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Daiso and Home Depot are just a few of the shopping options!

*We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information, contact California Department of Fair Housing and Employment (DFEH) at www.dfeh.ca.gov.

Cal BRE #01516255

(RLNE4388178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Admiral Drive #271 have any available units?
3 Admiral Drive #271 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Admiral Drive #271 have?
Some of 3 Admiral Drive #271's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Admiral Drive #271 currently offering any rent specials?
3 Admiral Drive #271 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Admiral Drive #271 pet-friendly?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #271 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emeryville.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #271 offer parking?
Yes, 3 Admiral Drive #271 offers parking.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #271 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #271 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #271 have a pool?
Yes, 3 Admiral Drive #271 has a pool.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #271 have accessible units?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #271 does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #271 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #271 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Admiral Drive #271 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Admiral Drive #271 does not have units with air conditioning.
