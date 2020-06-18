Amenities
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville
1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red Wing, Panda Express, Miyozen and many more.
Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Washer and dryer
- Balcony
Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities are under the resident’s name, trash is included in rent, water, sewer, on manual bill-back.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1121-40Th-St-Apt-4405-Emeryville-CA-94608
You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
No Pets Allowed
