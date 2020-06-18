Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville



1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red Wing, Panda Express, Miyozen and many more.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Washer and dryer

- Balcony



Rental Terms:

- $49 App Fee Per Adult.- Lease Term: 12 months

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities are under the resident’s name, trash is included in rent, water, sewer, on manual bill-back.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1121-40Th-St-Apt-4405-Emeryville-CA-94608



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

unitId: lv8p902a201lm039



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5860663)