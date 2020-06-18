All apartments in Emeryville
Find more places like 1121 40th St Apt 4405.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emeryville, CA
/
1121 40th St Apt 4405
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1121 40th St Apt 4405

1121 40th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emeryville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1121 40th Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4405 · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville

1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red Wing, Panda Express, Miyozen and many more.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Washer and dryer
- Balcony

Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.- Lease Term: 12 months
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities are under the resident’s name, trash is included in rent, water, sewer, on manual bill-back.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1121-40Th-St-Apt-4405-Emeryville-CA-94608

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: lv8p902a201lm039

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 40th St Apt 4405 have any available units?
1121 40th St Apt 4405 has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1121 40th St Apt 4405 have?
Some of 1121 40th St Apt 4405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 40th St Apt 4405 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 40th St Apt 4405 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 40th St Apt 4405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 40th St Apt 4405 is pet friendly.
Does 1121 40th St Apt 4405 offer parking?
No, 1121 40th St Apt 4405 does not offer parking.
Does 1121 40th St Apt 4405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 40th St Apt 4405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 40th St Apt 4405 have a pool?
No, 1121 40th St Apt 4405 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 40th St Apt 4405 have accessible units?
No, 1121 40th St Apt 4405 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 40th St Apt 4405 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 40th St Apt 4405 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 40th St Apt 4405 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 40th St Apt 4405 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1121 40th St Apt 4405?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St
Emeryville, CA 94608
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street
Emeryville, CA 94608
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave
Emeryville, CA 94608
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St
Emeryville, CA 94608
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St
Emeryville, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Emeryville 1 BedroomsEmeryville 2 Bedrooms
Emeryville Cheap PlacesEmeryville Dog Friendly Apartments
Emeryville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CA
Hercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayfront And Peninsula
Central Emeryville

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity