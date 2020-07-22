Amenities

1121 40th St. #2207 Available 09/12/20 EPIC REA -AZARI PM - Luxurious 2BR 2BA View Condo with 2 Parking Spaces in Emeryville - * For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc*

Information / Showings for this property: MARKETING@azaripm.com

Beautiful 2Br/2Ba Condo in great location---A MUST SEE!!!

This west facing light-filled condo is located in Emeryville, just a few blocks from the shops and restaurants at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center and Bay Street Emeryville. It is convenient to many transportation routes, including the free Emery-go-round, which runs through Emeryville and to the nearby BART station. The spacious duel master unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as breakfast bar, laminate flooring in the common areas and wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms, a dedicated laundry closet, large balcony, 2 dedicated parking spaces in the secure garage and an extra storage closet. If you’re looking for a quiet sanctuary in a vibrant neighborhood, this home is for you.Located in the vibrant, convenient and booming Emeryville this beautiful unit in an owner occupied condominium complex(Yr built 2005) is the ideal location for those working in one of Emeryville's many exciting industries, as well as for those commuting to other parts of the Bay Area – the MacArthur BART station is a 12 minute walk away (or short bus ride on the free Emery-Go-Round shuttle) and from there quick commute to Oakland City Center, downtown San Francisco, or Berkeley. There is also the AC Bay Transit directly into the city right outside.



Walk score 85 out of 100 – Very Walkable. See following link for more information:

Safeway, Trader Joes & Emeryville Market are less than a mile away. Coffee shops, drug stores, parks also very close by.



With I-80/I-580 and the Bay Bridge mere moments away, the Bay Area's many destinations are within reach.



Owner pays for Garbage and Gardener.



2 car garage parking spaces included.



Rent : $3,290

Security Deposit : $3,290

Application fee: $45.00



There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



For further information and to schedule a viewing, contact:



Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent

CalDRE #00805386

Marketing @ AzariPM.com



Please note that although the information contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering into any agreements for lease or rent.



