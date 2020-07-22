All apartments in Emeryville
1121 40th St. #2207

1121 40th Street · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 40th Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 40th St. #2207 · Avail. Sep 12

$3,290

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
1121 40th St. #2207 Available 09/12/20 EPIC REA -AZARI PM - Luxurious 2BR 2BA View Condo with 2 Parking Spaces in Emeryville - * For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc*
Information / Showings for this property: MARKETING@azaripm.com
--------------------------------------------------

Beautiful 2Br/2Ba Condo in great location---A MUST SEE!!!
This west facing light-filled condo is located in Emeryville, just a few blocks from the shops and restaurants at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center and Bay Street Emeryville. It is convenient to many transportation routes, including the free Emery-go-round, which runs through Emeryville and to the nearby BART station. The spacious duel master unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances as well as breakfast bar, laminate flooring in the common areas and wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms, a dedicated laundry closet, large balcony, 2 dedicated parking spaces in the secure garage and an extra storage closet. If you’re looking for a quiet sanctuary in a vibrant neighborhood, this home is for you.Located in the vibrant, convenient and booming Emeryville this beautiful unit in an owner occupied condominium complex(Yr built 2005) is the ideal location for those working in one of Emeryville's many exciting industries, as well as for those commuting to other parts of the Bay Area – the MacArthur BART station is a 12 minute walk away (or short bus ride on the free Emery-Go-Round shuttle) and from there quick commute to Oakland City Center, downtown San Francisco, or Berkeley. There is also the AC Bay Transit directly into the city right outside.

Walk score 85 out of 100 – Very Walkable. See following link for more information:
http://www.walkscore.com/get-score.php?street=1121+40th+Street%2C+Emeryville%2C+CA+94608&go=Go

Safeway, Trader Joes & Emeryville Market are less than a mile away. Coffee shops, drug stores, parks also very close by.

With I-80/I-580 and the Bay Bridge mere moments away, the Bay Area's many destinations are within reach.

Owner pays for Garbage and Gardener.

2 car garage parking spaces included.

Rent : $3,290
Security Deposit : $3,290
Application fee: $45.00

There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

For further information and to schedule a viewing, contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent
CalDRE #00805386
Marketing @ AzariPM.com

Check out our available listing at:
www.EpicREA.com

Please note that although the information contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering into any agreements for lease or rent.

(RLNE3478095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

