All apartments in Emerald Lake Hills
Find more places like 640 Hillcrest Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emerald Lake Hills, CA
/
640 Hillcrest Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

640 Hillcrest Way

640 Hillcrest Way · (408) 477-2635 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

640 Hillcrest Way, Emerald Lake Hills, CA 94062
Emerald Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 640 Hillcrest Way · Avail. now

$5,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
No other home like this in the area: Amazing Custom Home with natural light throughout, and views of the Bay - 360 Tour Link:
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=RyfYCCGsYkOI-2Tut_9dEw&hideleadgen=1&autorotation=1

Welcome to this beautiful custom home with 2,190 square feet of well organized living space. This home has an open floor plan, with natural light filling every inch of the home. It is impossible to describe the unique nature of this home, so please give us a call to schedule a tour.

Please follow the below link to view a virtual tour of the property:
https://youtu.be/NPKjt2LK7oE

Home features:

Large 10’ x 10’ sky light at the center of the house

4 additional skylights, and many windows throughout
Indoor laundry

Master bedroom and luxurious bathroom
o Walk in closet
o Double sinks
o Sunken tub
o Separate stall shower
o Skylight

Laundry room located on second floor

Separate living room, dining room, family room, and large entry
Two Fire Places

Dramatic high ceilings

Gourmet Kitchen
o Gas range
o Dishwasher
o Refrigerator
o Wall oven
o Built in microwave

Radiant Heating

Hardwood, tiled and carpeting throughout

Double pane windows

Two car garage

The home is located near Edgewood Park & Natural Preserve, Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve, Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir, Downtown Redwood City, restaurants, shopping, convenient access to El Camino Real, Edgewood Road, Farm Hill Road, 280.

To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:
https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ

**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.
PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**

**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.

***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***

DRE# 01948025

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4813267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Hillcrest Way have any available units?
640 Hillcrest Way has a unit available for $5,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 640 Hillcrest Way have?
Some of 640 Hillcrest Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Hillcrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
640 Hillcrest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Hillcrest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Hillcrest Way is pet friendly.
Does 640 Hillcrest Way offer parking?
Yes, 640 Hillcrest Way offers parking.
Does 640 Hillcrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Hillcrest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Hillcrest Way have a pool?
No, 640 Hillcrest Way does not have a pool.
Does 640 Hillcrest Way have accessible units?
No, 640 Hillcrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Hillcrest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Hillcrest Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Hillcrest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 Hillcrest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 640 Hillcrest Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CASan Carlos, CABelmont, CAMenlo Park, CAPalo Alto, CAFoster City, CAHighlands-Baywood Park, CA
East Palo Alto, CABurlingame, CALos Altos, CAMillbrae, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CAUnion City, CANewark, CAPacifica, CACupertino, CASan Lorenzo, CADaly City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity