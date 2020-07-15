640 Hillcrest Way

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful custom home with 2,190 square feet of well organized living space. This home has an open floor plan, with natural light filling every inch of the home. It is impossible to describe the unique nature of this home, so please give us a call to schedule a tour.
Home features:
Large 10’ x 10’ sky light at the center of the house
4 additional skylights, and many windows throughout
Indoor laundry
Master bedroom and luxurious bathroom
o Walk in closet
o Double sinks
o Sunken tub
o Separate stall shower
o Skylight
Laundry room located on second floor
Separate living room, dining room, family room, and large entry
Two Fire Places
Dramatic high ceilings
Gourmet Kitchen
o Gas range
o Dishwasher
o Refrigerator
o Wall oven
o Built in microwave
Radiant Heating
Hardwood, tiled and carpeting throughout
Double pane windows
Two car garage
The home is located near Edgewood Park & Natural Preserve, Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve, Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir, Downtown Redwood City, restaurants, shopping, convenient access to El Camino Real, Edgewood Road, Farm Hill Road, 280.
No Cats Allowed
