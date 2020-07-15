640 Hillcrest Way

Amenities

No other home like this in the area: Amazing Custom Home with natural light throughout, and views of the Bay - 360 Tour Link:

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=RyfYCCGsYkOI-2Tut_9dEw&hideleadgen=1&autorotation=1



Welcome to this beautiful custom home with 2,190 square feet of well organized living space. This home has an open floor plan, with natural light filling every inch of the home. It is impossible to describe the unique nature of this home, so please give us a call to schedule a tour.



Please follow the below link to view a virtual tour of the property:

https://youtu.be/NPKjt2LK7oE



Home features:



Large 10’ x 10’ sky light at the center of the house



4 additional skylights, and many windows throughout

Indoor laundry



Master bedroom and luxurious bathroom

o Walk in closet

o Double sinks

o Sunken tub

o Separate stall shower

o Skylight



Laundry room located on second floor



Separate living room, dining room, family room, and large entry

Two Fire Places



Dramatic high ceilings



Gourmet Kitchen

o Gas range

o Dishwasher

o Refrigerator

o Wall oven

o Built in microwave



Radiant Heating



Hardwood, tiled and carpeting throughout



Double pane windows



Two car garage



The home is located near Edgewood Park & Natural Preserve, Pulgas Ridge Open Space Preserve, Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir, Downtown Redwood City, restaurants, shopping, convenient access to El Camino Real, Edgewood Road, Farm Hill Road, 280.



No Cats Allowed



