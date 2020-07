Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet fireplace ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible alarm system business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal pool table trash valet

Our Elk Grove, CA apartments will supersede all expectations, with designer architecture and abundant amenities. At our prime location in the heart of it all, you are minutes away from a variety of fine shops and restaurants. Discover a place where you can come home and enjoy a swim in our sparkling pool, workout in the 24-hour fitness facility, relax in the spa, or simply retreat to the elegance of your home. We offer cozy, uniquely designed one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent. With every detail, Lake Point Apartments in Elk Grove is the city’s most desirable residential community.



"Winner of the Rental Housing Association of Sacramento Valley's 2011 Stellar Award for Stellar Curb Appeal!"