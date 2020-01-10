All apartments in Elk Grove
Find more places like 8759 Torrey Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elk Grove, CA
/
8759 Torrey Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:14 AM

8759 Torrey Way

8759 Torrey Way · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elk Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8759 Torrey Way, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/7w6trZy3acE

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Featuring granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Large slide door in the master bedroom allows easy access to the back yard and fills the room with natural light. Back yard is nicely landscaped with a private concrete patio.

Rent: $1795 + $125 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8759 Torrey Way have any available units?
8759 Torrey Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8759 Torrey Way have?
Some of 8759 Torrey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8759 Torrey Way currently offering any rent specials?
8759 Torrey Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8759 Torrey Way pet-friendly?
No, 8759 Torrey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 8759 Torrey Way offer parking?
No, 8759 Torrey Way does not offer parking.
Does 8759 Torrey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8759 Torrey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8759 Torrey Way have a pool?
No, 8759 Torrey Way does not have a pool.
Does 8759 Torrey Way have accessible units?
No, 8759 Torrey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8759 Torrey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8759 Torrey Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8759 Torrey Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8759 Torrey Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8759 Torrey Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95757
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St
Elk Grove, CA 95758

Similar Pages

Elk Grove 2 BedroomsElk Grove 3 Bedrooms
Elk Grove Apartments with GarageElk Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elk Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CA
Dublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAMartinez, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity