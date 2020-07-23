Amenities

8613 Banton Cir Available 08/05/20 Excellent 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in East Elk Grove - This home measures more than 2500sf and has a 3 car garage. It features a separate living, dining, and family room. The master bedroom is large with a spacious private bathroom upstairs. There is a downstairs bedroom with full bath. The home has nice amenities like Corian counters, tile flooring, and a spacious floor layout. The home has a private back yard. This home is for rent in August (please do not disturb the occupants). Rent is $2475/month; deposit is the same with an additional fee for pets (friendly dogs and cats are OK). Tenant takes care of yard; owner pays for sewer, water, and trash. For more information email Michael Gesner, Broker, DRE01165780, Realty Plus.



