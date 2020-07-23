All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

8613 Banton Cir

8613 Banton Circle · (916) 600-7556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8613 Banton Circle, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8613 Banton Cir · Avail. Aug 5

$2,475

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2513 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8613 Banton Cir Available 08/05/20 Excellent 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in East Elk Grove - This home measures more than 2500sf and has a 3 car garage. It features a separate living, dining, and family room. The master bedroom is large with a spacious private bathroom upstairs. There is a downstairs bedroom with full bath. The home has nice amenities like Corian counters, tile flooring, and a spacious floor layout. The home has a private back yard. This home is for rent in August (please do not disturb the occupants). Rent is $2475/month; deposit is the same with an additional fee for pets (friendly dogs and cats are OK). Tenant takes care of yard; owner pays for sewer, water, and trash. For more information email Michael Gesner, Broker, DRE01165780, Realty Plus.

(RLNE5970407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 Banton Cir have any available units?
8613 Banton Cir has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8613 Banton Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8613 Banton Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 Banton Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8613 Banton Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8613 Banton Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8613 Banton Cir offers parking.
Does 8613 Banton Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 Banton Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 Banton Cir have a pool?
No, 8613 Banton Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8613 Banton Cir have accessible units?
No, 8613 Banton Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 Banton Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 8613 Banton Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8613 Banton Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 8613 Banton Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
