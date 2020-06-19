7613 Chatsworth Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Del Web - 55 years & older Community - VERY GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST!

This gorgeous home is one of Del Webs larger floor plans. it has so many beautiful upgrades it is hard to list them all. It is extremely well kept with laminate/wood flooring, and tile throughout. The kitchen has top of the line stainless steel appliances with granite countertops which opens to living room. The living room is spacious with sliding door entry to the beautiful back yard and patio. The Master bedroom also has a door leading out to the backyard. Master bath has dual sinks, large walk-in shower, and large jet oval tub. Also, there is a large walk-in custom closet. The indoor laundry room has washer and dryer included also has a large wash sink & cabinetry. The 2 car garage has Epoxy covered flooring, built-in cabinetry & water softener. .

Renter's insurance required. The owner provides front and back yard service, internet service and pays for HOA dues, which gives resident access to Clubhouse activities and services. Resident is responsible for any other service fees the HOA may charge for usage of Clubhouse. .



Dir: Hwy 99 to Elk Grove Blvd west, left on Bruceville, left on Del Webb Blvd, Right on Westminster, right on Chatsworth.



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



(RLNE5757533)