Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

5201 Laguna Oaks Dr. #108

5201 Laguna Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Laguna Oaks Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
The gated community of Laguna Oaks is nestled in the heart of Elk Grove, close to shopping, award winning schools, parks and recreation areas. Commuters find the easy access to 15 and Highway 99 is a welcome convenience. It is on the corner of Laguna Blvd & Franklin Blvd. Walk to nearby several shopping centers, including Safeway super market, BelAir Super market, Bank of America, Wells Fargo Bank, Walgreens and restaurants, etc.

Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Furnitures are not included.
Up-stairs unit.

This gated Condo community is also protected by security guard. It also has full fitness club, gym, sauna, pool, spa, 5,500 sq. ft. clubhouse, business & entertainment center.

This unit has about 1170 square feet, was renewed in 2005 and look very nice. The landlord has a good reputation to provides excellent and quick service whenever need it.

This is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit also goes with a one-car garage and a partking lot.
Rent is $1,599 per month plus $100 for the water, sewer and garbage per month. The safety deposit is $1,699.

Foulks Ranch Elementary School, Rank: 8 of 10, Harriet G. Eddy Middle school, Rank 7 of 10 and Laguna Creek High School, Rank 7 of 10. Tenants please verify themselves regarding the schools.
The owner doesn't allow pets.

Tenant applicant need to meet the following rental requirement:

Each adult applicant need to pay $35 application fee. It is non-refundable.
All persons 18 years and older will be required to submit an application and will be subject to credit and reference screening.

1. Must have a good enough credit.
2. Must have a very good rental history.
3. Income Requirements: Combined income of household must be at least 3 times rent.
4. Income proof: Must submit 2 months of recent pay stubs if employed. If self-employed, must submit bank statements, and tax return. For other cases, verifiable income proof has to be provided.

It is easy to show. Please send text message to Bonnie at (415)202-3989 info about your whole family income, Names and brief job descriptions of all family members and credit scores. If you are qualified, we will set up an appointment for showing.

Look for long-term tenant, one year lease at lease please.

The address:
5201 Laguna Oaks Dr #108
Elk Grove, CA 95758

Keywords: downtown, 95757, safe neighborhood, great area, quiet neighborhood, mid town, Elk Grove, Sacramento.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

