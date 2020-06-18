2860 Brighton Beach Way

Amenities

Charming Elk Grove Townhome w/Amenities Galore! Available Now! Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located at the Boardwalk in Laguna West. Enjoy the Community Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, and many other wonderful amenities of this Community. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1076 Square Feet, ALL Appliances Included. 1-1/2 Car Private Garage, Sorry, no pets. Bottom Unit, Perfect Condition and the Water, Sewer, Garbage, & Association Dues are all paid by the owner!



Affordable Home, Great Location, Excellent Schools, and Tons of Amenities! What more can you ask for? This Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Laguna West Gem is located in an Excellent Townhome Community off of Harbor Point and Elk Grove Blvd. Just minutes from I-5 or Highway 99. The schools in this area are rated as some of the highest ranking schools in the Sacramento Valley! Cozy unit is located down the street from several beautiful parks with tot lots, conservation areas, and serene nature trails for walking and biking.



This well maintained home has been professionally cleaned and painted. ?The upgraded kitchen offers Granite Countertops and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and a built-in microwave are all included. Unit offers 1076 square feet of living space.



Boardwalk amenities include a large Community swimming pool, heated spa, fitness center, large clubhouse with a beautiful stone fireplace, pool table, Wi-Fi, business center, and other entertainment and calendar events. This home also offers an in unit laundry room with overhead cabinets and a full size washer and dryer are included as well.



Property offers a private 1-1/2 car garage. The grounds are all nicely landscaped and maintained by the Association. Close to Parks, Schools, Restaurants, & Shopping with easy access to Interstate 5 or Highway 99 from Elk Grove Blvd. 1 year minimum lease term. Sorry, no pets.



The Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Association Dues are all paid by the Property Owner and Sac City Rentals offers a completely Free Application Process!



Great landlords, very responsive and professional. Looking for tenants who will take pride in their home! Please visit www.SacCityRentals.com for complete details and scheduled showing times. ????Thank you for your interest!



No Pets Allowed



