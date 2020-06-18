All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:47 AM

2860 Brighton Beach Way

2860 Brighton Beach Way · (916) 835-7482
Location

2860 Brighton Beach Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2860 Brighton Beach Way · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Charming Elk Grove Townhome w/Amenities Galore! Available Now! Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located at the Boardwalk in Laguna West. Enjoy the Community Clubhouse, Swimming Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, and many other wonderful amenities of this Community. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1076 Square Feet, ALL Appliances Included. 1-1/2 Car Private Garage, Sorry, no pets. Bottom Unit, Perfect Condition and the Water, Sewer, Garbage, & Association Dues are all paid by the owner!

Affordable Home, Great Location, Excellent Schools, and Tons of Amenities! What more can you ask for? This Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Laguna West Gem is located in an Excellent Townhome Community off of Harbor Point and Elk Grove Blvd. Just minutes from I-5 or Highway 99. The schools in this area are rated as some of the highest ranking schools in the Sacramento Valley! Cozy unit is located down the street from several beautiful parks with tot lots, conservation areas, and serene nature trails for walking and biking.

This well maintained home has been professionally cleaned and painted. ?The upgraded kitchen offers Granite Countertops and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and a built-in microwave are all included. Unit offers 1076 square feet of living space.

Boardwalk amenities include a large Community swimming pool, heated spa, fitness center, large clubhouse with a beautiful stone fireplace, pool table, Wi-Fi, business center, and other entertainment and calendar events. This home also offers an in unit laundry room with overhead cabinets and a full size washer and dryer are included as well.

Property offers a private 1-1/2 car garage. The grounds are all nicely landscaped and maintained by the Association. Close to Parks, Schools, Restaurants, & Shopping with easy access to Interstate 5 or Highway 99 from Elk Grove Blvd. 1 year minimum lease term. Sorry, no pets.

The Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Association Dues are all paid by the Property Owner and Sac City Rentals offers a completely Free Application Process!

Great landlords, very responsive and professional. Looking for tenants who will take pride in their home! Please visit www.SacCityRentals.com for complete details and scheduled showing times. ????Thank you for your interest!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5696864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Brighton Beach Way have any available units?
2860 Brighton Beach Way has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2860 Brighton Beach Way have?
Some of 2860 Brighton Beach Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Brighton Beach Way currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Brighton Beach Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Brighton Beach Way pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Brighton Beach Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 2860 Brighton Beach Way offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Brighton Beach Way does offer parking.
Does 2860 Brighton Beach Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2860 Brighton Beach Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Brighton Beach Way have a pool?
Yes, 2860 Brighton Beach Way has a pool.
Does 2860 Brighton Beach Way have accessible units?
No, 2860 Brighton Beach Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Brighton Beach Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 Brighton Beach Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Brighton Beach Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2860 Brighton Beach Way does not have units with air conditioning.
