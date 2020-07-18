All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10193 Clairina Way

10193 Clarina Way · (916) 988-5357
Location

10193 Clarina Way, Elk Grove, CA 95757
Quail Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10193 Clairina Way · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
10193 Clairina Way Available 08/01/20 Spacious Elk Grove 3bd/3ba Home with Den, Bonus Room & 3 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with Den, Bonus Room is located in Elk Grove near Whitelock Parkway and Franklin High Road. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, walking distance to Franklin High School, Tobey Johnson Middle School and more...

Amenities include greatroom with living & dining areas, fireplace, large open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, pantry, den, bonus room, central heat & air, laundry room, 3 car garage, fenced yard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $125.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE5910034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10193 Clairina Way have any available units?
10193 Clairina Way has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10193 Clairina Way have?
Some of 10193 Clairina Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10193 Clairina Way currently offering any rent specials?
10193 Clairina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10193 Clairina Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10193 Clairina Way is pet friendly.
Does 10193 Clairina Way offer parking?
Yes, 10193 Clairina Way offers parking.
Does 10193 Clairina Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10193 Clairina Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10193 Clairina Way have a pool?
No, 10193 Clairina Way does not have a pool.
Does 10193 Clairina Way have accessible units?
No, 10193 Clairina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10193 Clairina Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10193 Clairina Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10193 Clairina Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10193 Clairina Way has units with air conditioning.
