Apartment List
/
CA
/
el verano
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:54 PM

9 Apartments for rent in El Verano, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19167 Robinson Road Unit D
19167 Robinson Rd, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1221 sqft
Townhouse in Desirable Location, Near Shopping, Bike Trails, Water & Garbage Included - Sonoma Properties is now offering a 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse available immediately for a 12 month initial lease term. The property rents for $2,025.
Results within 5 miles of El Verano

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
363 1st St West
363 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1527 sqft
Spacious Home in Convenient Location, Easy to the Plaza, Local Dining and Shopping - Sonoma Properties is offering 363 First Street West, a spacious One Bedroom, One and a Half Bathroom home in an ideal convenient location.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1303 Herbazal Street
1303 Herbazal Street, Temelec, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive home in 55+ community. - Sonoma Properties is offering a lovely home located at 1303 Herbazal, Sonoma in the desirable Country Meadows Homeowners Association, which is a 55+ age restricted community.
Results within 10 miles of El Verano
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,308
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,383
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,078
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4250 Susan Lane
4250 Susan Lane, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$800
2239 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL PRESTIGIOUS PENNGROVE HEIGHTS. We currently have 2 separate bedrooms for rent in a Nice Home. One Bedroom has private entry. Both bedrooms offer kitchen and bathroom privileges.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1835 Adobe Canyon Rd
1835 Adobe Canyon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Artists wine country retreat - Property Id: 173478 Set on a babbling brook this creekside enchanting cottage is the perfect place to reflect, get inspired and create.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!

Similar Pages

El Verano 2 BedroomsEl Verano Apartments with Balcony
El Verano Apartments with ParkingEl Verano Dog Friendly Apartments
El Verano Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CA
Vallejo, CAFoster City, CANapa, CASan Ramon, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley