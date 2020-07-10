/
apartments with washer dryer
9 Apartments for rent in El Verano, CA with washer-dryer
19167 Robinson Road Unit D
19167 Robinson Rd, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1221 sqft
Townhouse in Desirable Location, Near Shopping, Bike Trails, Water & Garbage Included - Sonoma Properties is now offering a 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse available immediately for a 12 month initial lease term. The property rents for $2,025.
Results within 5 miles of El Verano
363 1st St West
363 1st Street West, Sonoma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1527 sqft
Spacious Home in Convenient Location, Easy to the Plaza, Local Dining and Shopping - Sonoma Properties is offering 363 First Street West, a spacious One Bedroom, One and a Half Bathroom home in an ideal convenient location.
1303 Herbazal Street
1303 Herbazal Street, Temelec, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive home in 55+ community. - Sonoma Properties is offering a lovely home located at 1303 Herbazal, Sonoma in the desirable Country Meadows Homeowners Association, which is a 55+ age restricted community.
Results within 10 miles of El Verano
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,308
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,383
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,078
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
4250 Susan Lane
4250 Susan Lane, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$800
2239 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL PRESTIGIOUS PENNGROVE HEIGHTS. We currently have 2 separate bedrooms for rent in a Nice Home. One Bedroom has private entry. Both bedrooms offer kitchen and bathroom privileges.
1835 Adobe Canyon Rd
1835 Adobe Canyon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Artists wine country retreat - Property Id: 173478 Set on a babbling brook this creekside enchanting cottage is the perfect place to reflect, get inspired and create.
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!