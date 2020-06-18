244 Tuscany Place

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Walk in Closet just minutes from the Sonoma Plaza! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas. We are located 5 minutes from downtown and shopping areas.



We are currently accepting applications for move in immediately.



• Air conditioning

• Central heat

• Fireplace

• Tile floor

• Living room

• Dining room

• Breakfast nook

• Dishwasher

• Refrigerator Stove/Oven

• Microwave

• Laundry Hookups & On-Site coin operated laundry rooms

• Balcony, Deck, or Patio

• Swimming Pool

• Carport Parking

• Visitor Parking



Water and Trash is included. Tenants are responsible for PG&E.



We will be conducting Self-Showing viewings upon request, text 707-307-3966. We strongly encourage all prospective tenants to drive by the property prior to setting up a viewing.



Visit our website at sonomapointapartments.com to apply online in minutes!



(RLNE3777595)