244 Tuscany Place

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Walk in Closet just minutes from the Sonoma Plaza! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas. We are located 5 minutes from downtown and shopping areas.
We are currently accepting applications for move in immediately.
• Air conditioning
• Central heat
• Fireplace
• Tile floor
• Living room
• Dining room
• Breakfast nook
• Dishwasher
• Refrigerator Stove/Oven
• Microwave
• Laundry Hookups & On-Site coin operated laundry rooms
• Balcony, Deck, or Patio
• Swimming Pool
• Carport Parking
• Visitor Parking
Water and Trash is included. Tenants are responsible for PG&E.
We will be conducting Self-Showing viewings upon request, text 707-307-3966. We strongly encourage all prospective tenants to drive by the property prior to setting up a viewing.
Visit our website at sonomapointapartments.com to apply online in minutes!
(RLNE3777595)