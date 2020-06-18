All apartments in El Verano
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

204 Tuscany Place

204 Tuscany Place · (707) 307-3966
Location

204 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA 95476

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 Tuscany Place · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
Downstairs Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartments - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas. We are located 5 minutes from downtown and shopping areas.

We are currently accepting applications for move in.

• Air conditioning
• Central heat
• Fireplace
• Tile floor
• Living room
• Dining room
• Breakfast nook
• Dishwasher
• Refrigerator Stove/Oven
• Microwave
• Laundry Hookups & On-Site coin operated laundry rooms
• Balcony, Deck, or Patio
• Swimming Pool
• Carport Parking
• Visitor Parking

Water and Trash is included. Tenants are responsible for PG&E.

We will be conducting Self-Showing viewings upon request, text 707-307-3966. We strongly encourage all prospective tenants to drive by the property prior to setting up a viewing.

Visit our website at sonomapointapartments.com to apply online in minutes!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2884677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Tuscany Place have any available units?
204 Tuscany Place has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Tuscany Place have?
Some of 204 Tuscany Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Tuscany Place currently offering any rent specials?
204 Tuscany Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Tuscany Place pet-friendly?
No, 204 Tuscany Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Verano.
Does 204 Tuscany Place offer parking?
Yes, 204 Tuscany Place does offer parking.
Does 204 Tuscany Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Tuscany Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Tuscany Place have a pool?
Yes, 204 Tuscany Place has a pool.
Does 204 Tuscany Place have accessible units?
No, 204 Tuscany Place does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Tuscany Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Tuscany Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Tuscany Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 Tuscany Place has units with air conditioning.
