19321 Solano Court

Three Bedroom Ideal Sonoma Home - 3bd/2ba Ideal Sonoma Home. This lovely Sonoma home boasts open living spaces, cathedral ceilings, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, wood burning fireplace, and a beautiful back yard. Freshly painted, with updated guest bathroom and three spacious bedrooms the house offers comfort and convenience. 2-car garage, washer/dryer, pet negotiable with additional deposit, no smoking, available April 10th.
