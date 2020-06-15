All apartments in El Verano
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

19321 Solano Court

19321 Solano Court · (707) 939-2024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19321 Solano Court, El Verano, CA 95476

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19321 Solano Court · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Ideal Sonoma Home - 3bd/2ba Ideal Sonoma Home. This lovely Sonoma home boasts open living spaces, cathedral ceilings, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, wood burning fireplace, and a beautiful back yard. Freshly painted, with updated guest bathroom and three spacious bedrooms the house offers comfort and convenience. 2-car garage, washer/dryer, pet negotiable with additional deposit, no smoking, available April 10th.

For more information call Sonoma Properties on 707-939-2024.
Sonoma Properties, BRE Lic. #01931046

(RLNE4166313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19321 Solano Court have any available units?
19321 Solano Court has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19321 Solano Court have?
Some of 19321 Solano Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19321 Solano Court currently offering any rent specials?
19321 Solano Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19321 Solano Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19321 Solano Court is pet friendly.
Does 19321 Solano Court offer parking?
Yes, 19321 Solano Court does offer parking.
Does 19321 Solano Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19321 Solano Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19321 Solano Court have a pool?
No, 19321 Solano Court does not have a pool.
Does 19321 Solano Court have accessible units?
No, 19321 Solano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19321 Solano Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19321 Solano Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19321 Solano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19321 Solano Court does not have units with air conditioning.
