Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

189 Tuscany Place

189 Tuscany Place · (707) 307-3966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

189 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA 95476

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 189 Tuscany Place · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
Quiet and Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Ample Closet Space - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas. We are located 5 minutes from downtown and shopping areas.

We are currently accepting applications for move in immediately.

• Air conditioning
• Central heat
• Fireplace
• Tile floor
• Living room
• Dining room
• Breakfast nook
• Dishwasher
• Refrigerator Stove/Oven
• Microwave
• Laundry Hookups & On-Site coin operated laundry rooms
• Balcony, Deck, or Patio
• Swimming Pool
• Carport Parking
• Visitor Parking

Water and Trash is included in Rent.

We are currently open however we will not be conducting face to face viewings. We will be conducting Self-Showing viewings upon request, text 707-307-3966. We strongly encourage all prospective tenants to drive by the property prior to setting up a viewing.

(RLNE2611910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

