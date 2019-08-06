2 large bedrooms - 1 renovated bathroom - large living room with hardwood floors - central air and heating - pet friendly up to 15 lbs with pet deposit - triple pain sound buffering windows - solid core doors - parking space - on site coin operated laundry - close to downtown El Segundo - close to numerous defense contractors - 1 mile to local beaches - 1/4 mile to airport - close proximity to major freeways
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 951 Mc Carthy Ct have any available units?
951 Mc Carthy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 951 Mc Carthy Ct have?
Some of 951 Mc Carthy Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 Mc Carthy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
951 Mc Carthy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Mc Carthy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 Mc Carthy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 951 Mc Carthy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 951 Mc Carthy Ct offers parking.
Does 951 Mc Carthy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 Mc Carthy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Mc Carthy Ct have a pool?
No, 951 Mc Carthy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 951 Mc Carthy Ct have accessible units?
No, 951 Mc Carthy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Mc Carthy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 Mc Carthy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 951 Mc Carthy Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 951 Mc Carthy Ct has units with air conditioning.