El Segundo, CA
945 Pepper Street #313
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

945 Pepper Street #313

945 Pepper Street · No Longer Available
Location

945 Pepper Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Must-See 2b/2b Village-Like Condo with Balcony in El Segundo! - Just North of Downtown El Segundo, this cozy apartment is right next to the famous Main Street. This unit includes laundry hook-ups and comes with 2 parking spaces. The building is very secured with gated entry and parking. On Main Street you will find El Segundos best restaurants, gyms, shops, and cafes. Right next to the apartment is a 7-11 and other restaurants. Check out the locally brewed beer at the El Segundo Brewing Company, less than a mile away. Take in the fresh ocean breeze year round from your apartment, the nearest beach is only a mile away. A plethora of parks are close to the apartment, including Acacia Park, Clutter Park, and Sycamore Park is less than a mile away. This unit is a part of the El Segundo Unified School District, one of the best in the state. Richmond Street Elementary School and El Segundo High School are less than half a mile away. El Segundo Middle School is less than 2 miles away. Conveniently, the metro stop is a block away, the 1, 105, and 405 freeways are easily accessible and LAX is less than 15 minutes away.

Unit Features:
- Gated entry
- Sound-proofed building
- Private balcony
- Fireplace
- Carpeted floors
- Washer/ dryer hook-ups
- Stove, microwave, and dishwasher
- Lots of closet and cabinet space
- Gated parking
- Included utilities: water and trash
- No pets allowed

Please contact Daisy Epifanio at 310-606-5894 ext. 408 for more info.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Pepper Street #313 have any available units?
945 Pepper Street #313 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 945 Pepper Street #313 have?
Some of 945 Pepper Street #313's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Pepper Street #313 currently offering any rent specials?
945 Pepper Street #313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Pepper Street #313 pet-friendly?
No, 945 Pepper Street #313 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 945 Pepper Street #313 offer parking?
Yes, 945 Pepper Street #313 offers parking.
Does 945 Pepper Street #313 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Pepper Street #313 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Pepper Street #313 have a pool?
No, 945 Pepper Street #313 does not have a pool.
Does 945 Pepper Street #313 have accessible units?
No, 945 Pepper Street #313 does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Pepper Street #313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Pepper Street #313 has units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Pepper Street #313 have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 Pepper Street #313 does not have units with air conditioning.
