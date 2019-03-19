945 Pepper Street #313

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Must-See 2b/2b Village-Like Condo with Balcony in El Segundo! - Just North of Downtown El Segundo, this cozy apartment is right next to the famous Main Street. This unit includes laundry hook-ups and comes with 2 parking spaces. The building is very secured with gated entry and parking. On Main Street you will find El Segundos best restaurants, gyms, shops, and cafes. Right next to the apartment is a 7-11 and other restaurants. Check out the locally brewed beer at the El Segundo Brewing Company, less than a mile away. Take in the fresh ocean breeze year round from your apartment, the nearest beach is only a mile away. A plethora of parks are close to the apartment, including Acacia Park, Clutter Park, and Sycamore Park is less than a mile away. This unit is a part of the El Segundo Unified School District, one of the best in the state. Richmond Street Elementary School and El Segundo High School are less than half a mile away. El Segundo Middle School is less than 2 miles away. Conveniently, the metro stop is a block away, the 1, 105, and 405 freeways are easily accessible and LAX is less than 15 minutes away.



Unit Features:

- Gated entry

- Sound-proofed building

- Private balcony

- Fireplace

- Carpeted floors

- Washer/ dryer hook-ups

- Stove, microwave, and dishwasher

- Lots of closet and cabinet space

- Gated parking

- Included utilities: water and trash

- No pets allowed



Please contact Daisy Epifanio at 310-606-5894 ext. 408 for more info.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4638592)