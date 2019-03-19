Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
860 Penn
860 Penn Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
860 Penn Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
California Bungalow in El Segundo - Hardwood floors
Enclosed front porch area
Eat in Kitchen
Laundry Room
Enclosed yard
(RLNE4599240)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 860 Penn have any available units?
860 Penn doesn't have any available units at this time.
El Segundo, CA
.
Is 860 Penn currently offering any rent specials?
860 Penn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Penn pet-friendly?
No, 860 Penn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Segundo
.
Does 860 Penn offer parking?
No, 860 Penn does not offer parking.
Does 860 Penn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Penn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Penn have a pool?
No, 860 Penn does not have a pool.
Does 860 Penn have accessible units?
No, 860 Penn does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Penn have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 Penn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 860 Penn have units with air conditioning?
No, 860 Penn does not have units with air conditioning.
