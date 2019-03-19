All apartments in El Segundo
Last updated March 19 2019

860 Penn

860 Penn Street · No Longer Available
Location

860 Penn Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
California Bungalow in El Segundo - Hardwood floors
Enclosed front porch area
Eat in Kitchen
Laundry Room
Enclosed yard

(RLNE4599240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

