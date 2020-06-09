716 Indiana Court #26

Amenities
? SPACE: professionally CLEAN, BRIGHT & quiet. Full kitchen, POOL+bbq, ECO-friendly! All necessities + PARKING (1 space)
? LOCATION: perfect for exploring LA, safe, close to BEACHES, park & playground, great RESTAURANTS, fantastic SHOPPING, easy freeways & LAX access
? LAUNDRY - plenty of washer/dryers in the building
? PARKING - enjoy assigned parking space
? POOL - dive into our shared swimming pool with floaters. Often empty. Enjoy Kitchen Aid BBQ in case you want to grill
? PARK & kids PLAYGROUND - enjoy easy access to nature - right outside our building
? BEACH - grab our surfboard and beach towels and head to Manhattan Beach (10min drive) to enjoy the best of California
? we're ECO-friendly!
- Solar panels
- Eco-friendly cleaning
- Recycling
- Copper plumbing: better health
- New energy-efficient appliances
and much more...
(RLNE5730476)