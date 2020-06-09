All apartments in El Segundo
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

716 Indiana Court #26

716 Indiana Court · No Longer Available
Location

716 Indiana Court, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
? SPACE: professionally CLEAN, BRIGHT & quiet. Full kitchen, POOL+bbq, ECO-friendly! All necessities + PARKING (1 space)
? LOCATION: perfect for exploring LA, safe, close to BEACHES, park & playground, great RESTAURANTS, fantastic SHOPPING, easy freeways & LAX access

? LAUNDRY - plenty of washer/dryers in the building

? PARKING - enjoy assigned parking space

? POOL - dive into our shared swimming pool with floaters. Often empty. Enjoy Kitchen Aid BBQ in case you want to grill

? PARK & kids PLAYGROUND - enjoy easy access to nature - right outside our building

? BEACH - grab our surfboard and beach towels and head to Manhattan Beach (10min drive) to enjoy the best of California

? we're ECO-friendly!
- Solar panels
- Eco-friendly cleaning
- Recycling
- Copper plumbing: better health
- New energy-efficient appliances
and much more...

(RLNE5730476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Indiana Court #26 have any available units?
716 Indiana Court #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 716 Indiana Court #26 have?
Some of 716 Indiana Court #26's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Indiana Court #26 currently offering any rent specials?
716 Indiana Court #26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Indiana Court #26 pet-friendly?
No, 716 Indiana Court #26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 716 Indiana Court #26 offer parking?
Yes, 716 Indiana Court #26 offers parking.
Does 716 Indiana Court #26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Indiana Court #26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Indiana Court #26 have a pool?
Yes, 716 Indiana Court #26 has a pool.
Does 716 Indiana Court #26 have accessible units?
No, 716 Indiana Court #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Indiana Court #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Indiana Court #26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Indiana Court #26 have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Indiana Court #26 does not have units with air conditioning.

