Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

503 Richmond Street

503 Richmond St · No Longer Available
Location

503 Richmond St, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/122a91f054 ---- PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB FRONT HOUSE OCCUPANTS NOR ACCESS PROPERTY WITHOUT RPM REPRESENTATIVE...VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! ~Welcome home to this fabulous updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house within walking distance to stores and restaurants in beautiful residential area of El Segundo located behind 501 Richmond Ave off Pine Street and quick drive to beach and LAX. The adorable back unit guest house has private entry features original hardwood floors throughout with a gas fireplace in living room and beamed wood ceilings with lots of natural sunlight and quadruple paned windows throughout plus wall a/c unit, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private washer/dryer and small patio. Tenant pays gas and electric, plus landlord may consider one indoor cat, sorry no dog as front unit occupants have dogs. Prefer one single quiet adult, and street parking only. Once viewed in person with RPM, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com. Applicants must have a minimum fico score of 650 and provide proof of income for 3x the monthly rent in combined income.~ DO NOT DISTURB FRONT HOUSE OCCUPANTS - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Gas Fireplace Washer/Dryer In Unit Window A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Richmond Street have any available units?
503 Richmond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 503 Richmond Street have?
Some of 503 Richmond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Richmond Street currently offering any rent specials?
503 Richmond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Richmond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Richmond Street is pet friendly.
Does 503 Richmond Street offer parking?
No, 503 Richmond Street does not offer parking.
Does 503 Richmond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Richmond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Richmond Street have a pool?
No, 503 Richmond Street does not have a pool.
Does 503 Richmond Street have accessible units?
No, 503 Richmond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Richmond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Richmond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Richmond Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 Richmond Street has units with air conditioning.

