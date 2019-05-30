503 Richmond Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/122a91f054 ---- PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB FRONT HOUSE OCCUPANTS NOR ACCESS PROPERTY WITHOUT RPM REPRESENTATIVE...VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! ~Welcome home to this fabulous updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom guest house within walking distance to stores and restaurants in beautiful residential area of El Segundo located behind 501 Richmond Ave off Pine Street and quick drive to beach and LAX. The adorable back unit guest house has private entry features original hardwood floors throughout with a gas fireplace in living room and beamed wood ceilings with lots of natural sunlight and quadruple paned windows throughout plus wall a/c unit, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private washer/dryer and small patio. Tenant pays gas and electric, plus landlord may consider one indoor cat, sorry no dog as front unit occupants have dogs. Prefer one single quiet adult, and street parking only. Once viewed in person with RPM, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com. Applicants must have a minimum fico score of 650 and provide proof of income for 3x the monthly rent in combined income.~ DO NOT DISTURB FRONT HOUSE OCCUPANTS - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! Gas Fireplace Washer/Dryer In Unit Window A/C