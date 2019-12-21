All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 411 West Franklin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
411 West Franklin Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

411 West Franklin Avenue

411 West Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

411 West Franklin Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come See Today! Don't Miss Out! Newly renovated bright studio located just a 5 min walk from downtown shopping, cafes, restaurants, and nightlife. Enjoy weekly farmers markets, seasonal festivals, easy access to LAX, the beach and so much more. Property has been transformed into a contemporary apartment building with modern features that include updated windows and doors, new plumbing fixtures, and hardwood floors. The studio space has its own outdoor patio accessible from the large sliding doors. Option to rent fully furnished (includes flat screen TV, futon, wardrobe, dining set, and basic kitchenware). Accepting applications now!

*3 Month Minimum Lease Agreement.
*No pets please
*Renters Insurance is required prior to lease signing
*Point of Contact Regarding Inquires/Direct Showings is Valerie, She Can Be Reached at (410) 733-0677 or Via Email
valeriefgreen@gmail.com

Second Point Of Contact For All Other Inquires Regarding Application Process & Criteria, Call Christina, or Gabby at 310.831.0123 or text
at 310.831.0123
gaby@harborpm.com / christina@harborpm.com
Dishwasher, Fireplace,Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator included.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 West Franklin Avenue have any available units?
411 West Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 411 West Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 411 West Franklin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 West Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 West Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 West Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 West Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 411 West Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 411 West Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 411 West Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 West Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 West Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 West Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 West Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 West Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 West Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 West Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 West Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 West Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles