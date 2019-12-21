411 West Franklin Avenue

Amenities

Come See Today! Don't Miss Out! Newly renovated bright studio located just a 5 min walk from downtown shopping, cafes, restaurants, and nightlife. Enjoy weekly farmers markets, seasonal festivals, easy access to LAX, the beach and so much more. Property has been transformed into a contemporary apartment building with modern features that include updated windows and doors, new plumbing fixtures, and hardwood floors. The studio space has its own outdoor patio accessible from the large sliding doors. Option to rent fully furnished (includes flat screen TV, futon, wardrobe, dining set, and basic kitchenware). Accepting applications now!



*3 Month Minimum Lease Agreement.

*No pets please

*Renters Insurance is required prior to lease signing

*Point of Contact Regarding Inquires/Direct Showings is Valerie, She Can Be Reached at (410) 733-0677 or Via Email

valeriefgreen@gmail.com



Second Point Of Contact For All Other Inquires Regarding Application Process & Criteria, Call Christina, or Gabby at 310.831.0123 or text

at 310.831.0123

gaby@harborpm.com / christina@harborpm.com

