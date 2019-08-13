345 Concord Street

Amenities

Awesome remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs, back unit apartment has come on the market. Situated in a small, quiet, 5-unit building within walking distance to schools, beach and Main Street, this apartment has been remodeled with new laminate floors in common areas, brand new carpeting in both bedrooms featuring one bedroom downstairs, and one bedroom upstairs. Open space layout with 20ft ceilings and tons of windows/natural sunlight, spacious living room with fireplace, pitched ceiling in dining area, adorable kitchen, washer/dryer hookups inside the unit as well as laundry in the building, and the unit sits over carport so there are is only one adjoining wall and no one above or below the unit. Super awesome & unique unit in the perfect location off Grand and within walking distance to beach! 2-car tandem parking included, tenant pays gas & electric. Owner prefers no pets but may consider small non-barking dog or cat. Washer/Dryer Hookup