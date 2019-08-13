All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 345 Concord Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
345 Concord Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

345 Concord Street

345 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

345 Concord Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11667b40c0 ---- Awesome remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs, back unit apartment has come on the market. Situated in a small, quiet, 5-unit building within walking distance to schools, beach and Main Street, this apartment has been remodeled with new laminate floors in common areas, brand new carpeting in both bedrooms featuring one bedroom downstairs, and one bedroom upstairs. Open space layout with 20ft ceilings and tons of windows/natural sunlight, spacious living room with fireplace, pitched ceiling in dining area, adorable kitchen, washer/dryer hookups inside the unit as well as laundry in the building, and the unit sits over carport so there are is only one adjoining wall and no one above or below the unit. Super awesome & unique unit in the perfect location off Grand and within walking distance to beach! 2-car tandem parking included, tenant pays gas & electric. Owner prefers no pets but may consider small non-barking dog or cat. Washer/Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Concord Street have any available units?
345 Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 345 Concord Street have?
Some of 345 Concord Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Concord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Concord Street is pet friendly.
Does 345 Concord Street offer parking?
Yes, 345 Concord Street offers parking.
Does 345 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Concord Street have a pool?
No, 345 Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 345 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles