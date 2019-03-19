All apartments in El Segundo
El Segundo, CA
330 Bungalow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 Bungalow Drive

330 Bungalow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Bungalow Drive, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Extremely well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in one of the best locations in El Segundo! This home is in great condition and newly remodeled with Quartz countertops & nicely appointed backsplash, 6 panel doors, new high quality laminate flooring throughout the living room, kitchen & bedrooms and bathroom. There are 2 other apartments in this building, fitted with Copper plumbing throughout, newer 80 Gallon Central Water heater with circulating pump, newer garage door with automatic opener, and high end double paned windows. This building also offers a community separate Laundry room and room for two cars: 1 outside parking & 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Bungalow Drive have any available units?
330 Bungalow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
Is 330 Bungalow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Bungalow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Bungalow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 Bungalow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 330 Bungalow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 Bungalow Drive offers parking.
Does 330 Bungalow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Bungalow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Bungalow Drive have a pool?
No, 330 Bungalow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 Bungalow Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Bungalow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Bungalow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Bungalow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Bungalow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Bungalow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
