330 Bungalow Drive

Extremely well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in one of the best locations in El Segundo! This home is in great condition and newly remodeled with Quartz countertops & nicely appointed backsplash, 6 panel doors, new high quality laminate flooring throughout the living room, kitchen & bedrooms and bathroom. There are 2 other apartments in this building, fitted with Copper plumbing throughout, newer 80 Gallon Central Water heater with circulating pump, newer garage door with automatic opener, and high end double paned windows. This building also offers a community separate Laundry room and room for two cars: 1 outside parking & 1 car garage.