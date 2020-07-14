All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like
324 W Imperial Ave 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
324 W Imperial Ave 4
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:16 AM

324 W Imperial Ave 4

324 West Imperial Avenue · (310) 930-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

324 West Imperial Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 2 Bath - Property Id: 306933

Upstairs Front Facing Unit
324 W. Imperial Ave. #4
El Segundo, CA 90245

Large 2 Bedroom + 2 Full Bath
Rent: $2,595.00
Deposit: $1,200.00 and up (Depending on your Credit Score)
Available Now

Private patio
Open Kitchen with White Shaker Cabinets
Luxury Vinyl Flooring
Mirror Closet Doors
Stove, Dishwasher
Ceiling Fans

Coin-operated Laundry Room On-Site
Secured one carport parking space
Gated building with intercom entry

Cat OK with Pet Deposit

Linda (310) 376 - 8794
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306933
Property Id 306933

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5884149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 324 W Imperial Ave 4 have any available units?
324 W Imperial Ave 4 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 W Imperial Ave 4 have?
Some of 324 W Imperial Ave 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 W Imperial Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
324 W Imperial Ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 W Imperial Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 W Imperial Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 324 W Imperial Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 324 W Imperial Ave 4 offers parking.
Does 324 W Imperial Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 W Imperial Ave 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 W Imperial Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 324 W Imperial Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 324 W Imperial Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 324 W Imperial Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 324 W Imperial Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 W Imperial Ave 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 W Imperial Ave 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 W Imperial Ave 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 2 BedroomsEl Segundo Apartments with BalconyEl Segundo Apartments with ParkingEl Segundo Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles