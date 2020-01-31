All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 1718 E Mariposa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
1718 E Mariposa Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

1718 E Mariposa Avenue

1718 E Mariposa Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1718 E Mariposa Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in 6-unit building in El Segundo. Close to restaurants, parks and downtown El Segundo. Fully remodeled. Must see to appreciate! Please call for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have any available units?
1718 E Mariposa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have?
Some of 1718 E Mariposa Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 E Mariposa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1718 E Mariposa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 E Mariposa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue offer parking?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles