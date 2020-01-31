Rent Calculator
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
1718 E Mariposa Avenue
1718 E Mariposa Avenue
1718 E Mariposa Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1718 E Mariposa Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in 6-unit building in El Segundo. Close to restaurants, parks and downtown El Segundo. Fully remodeled. Must see to appreciate! Please call for information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have any available units?
1718 E Mariposa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Segundo, CA
.
What amenities does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have?
Some of 1718 E Mariposa Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1718 E Mariposa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1718 E Mariposa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 E Mariposa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Segundo
.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue offer parking?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 E Mariposa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 E Mariposa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
