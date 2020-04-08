4002 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

*** 3 bed, 2 bath Beautiful, Completely Remodeled Single Family Home in a good neighborhood *** Hurry, schedule time to see & rent this beautiful home asap while it’s still available! Lovely, immaculate, everything inside in house are new: Open floor plan, Large Living Room, New flooring, New paint, New bathroom, all bedrooms & bathrooms are new and downstairs, laundry room, very Large front & back yards. Convenient location: close to school, library, bus stop, restaurants, supermarket, bank, , easy access to 10 and 605 freeway.