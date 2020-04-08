All apartments in El Monte
El Monte, CA
4002 Lincoln Avenue
4002 Lincoln Avenue

4002 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Lincoln Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*** 3 bed, 2 bath Beautiful, Completely Remodeled Single Family Home in a good neighborhood *** Hurry, schedule time to see & rent this beautiful home asap while it’s still available! Lovely, immaculate, everything inside in house are new: Open floor plan, Large Living Room, New flooring, New paint, New bathroom, all bedrooms & bathrooms are new and downstairs, laundry room, very Large front & back yards. Convenient location: close to school, library, bus stop, restaurants, supermarket, bank, , easy access to 10 and 605 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
4002 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 4002 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 4002 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
No, 4002 Lincoln Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4002 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 4002 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4002 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

