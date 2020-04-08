All apartments in El Monte
2964 Allgeyer Avenue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

2964 Allgeyer Avenue

2964 Allgeyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2964 Allgeyer Avenue, El Monte, CA 91732
Mountain View

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in a gated community, with 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs and another 1/2 guest bathroom downstairs. Large spacious bedrooms; One bedroom features walk-in closet. Roomy master bedroom with double-sink bathroom. Marble kitchen counter, central AC & new garage motor. All appliances shown in photos are included for use. Large backyard with Lot of fruit trees such as jack fruits, persimmons, pomegranate and apricots. Tool shed included for use in backyard for extra storage. Garage is spacious and fits 2 cars comfortably with new washing machine and dryer inside the garage. For families with more cars, there is an assigned parking right next to the house and you can also park two more cars in front of the garage. Next to assign parking there are guava tree, longan tree and date tree. Owner have loved the house very much and it is ready to welcome a new family. Pet is OK. Refrigerator, washing machine, dryer and some furnishings are all included if the new family wishes to use them or can be removed. Owner is friendly and easy going. The houses will be available for viewing after 10/28/19. Please call 2 hours in advance to make appointment to view the house. Take a look at all the great features this lovely home has to offer! See you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2964 Allgeyer Avenue have any available units?
2964 Allgeyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 2964 Allgeyer Avenue have?
Some of 2964 Allgeyer Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2964 Allgeyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2964 Allgeyer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2964 Allgeyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2964 Allgeyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2964 Allgeyer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2964 Allgeyer Avenue offers parking.
Does 2964 Allgeyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2964 Allgeyer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2964 Allgeyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 2964 Allgeyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2964 Allgeyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2964 Allgeyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2964 Allgeyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2964 Allgeyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2964 Allgeyer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2964 Allgeyer Avenue has units with air conditioning.

