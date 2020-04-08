2964 Allgeyer Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful home in a gated community, with 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs and another 1/2 guest bathroom downstairs. Large spacious bedrooms; One bedroom features walk-in closet. Roomy master bedroom with double-sink bathroom. Marble kitchen counter, central AC & new garage motor. All appliances shown in photos are included for use. Large backyard with Lot of fruit trees such as jack fruits, persimmons, pomegranate and apricots. Tool shed included for use in backyard for extra storage. Garage is spacious and fits 2 cars comfortably with new washing machine and dryer inside the garage. For families with more cars, there is an assigned parking right next to the house and you can also park two more cars in front of the garage. Next to assign parking there are guava tree, longan tree and date tree. Owner have loved the house very much and it is ready to welcome a new family. Pet is OK. Refrigerator, washing machine, dryer and some furnishings are all included if the new family wishes to use them or can be removed. Owner is friendly and easy going. The houses will be available for viewing after 10/28/19. Please call 2 hours in advance to make appointment to view the house. Take a look at all the great features this lovely home has to offer! See you soon!