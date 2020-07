Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space. The Kitchen includes a Refrigerator, smart tech GE stove & oven, Dishwasher and Under- Cabinet Lighting. The entire home is upgraded with wooden floors and powered by solar so you don't have to pay for electricity! Fully furnished and includes an Attachment 2-Car Garage and a Balcony. Reach out if you have any questions and additional photos upon request!



No Pets Allowed



