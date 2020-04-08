11509 Bryant Road

Amenities

This spacious downstairs 2 bedroom unit features new paint, carpet/flooring, and countertops. The apartment is centrally located with easy access to shopping, school, restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets allowed. Smoke-Free apartment complex. 1 off-street parking space.



1550.00 Rent / $1550.00 Deposit

Lease Term: month to month

Application Fee: $45



Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.



Owner pays for water, trash, and gas



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.



Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.



Contact us to schedule a showing.