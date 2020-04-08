All apartments in El Monte
11171 Bonwood Road
11171 Bonwood Road

11171 Bonwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

11171 Bonwood Road, El Monte, CA 91733
Mountain View

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this large 1 bedroom apartment with generous space in the living room and bedrooms.

$1175.00 Rent / $1175.00 Deposit

Plus $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee

This unit is a month-month lease agreement.

The property does not accept Section 8.

Features include onsite laundry and off-street parking.

Located close to shopping, schools, and parks

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.
Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11171 Bonwood Road have any available units?
11171 Bonwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 11171 Bonwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
11171 Bonwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11171 Bonwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11171 Bonwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 11171 Bonwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 11171 Bonwood Road offers parking.
Does 11171 Bonwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11171 Bonwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11171 Bonwood Road have a pool?
No, 11171 Bonwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 11171 Bonwood Road have accessible units?
No, 11171 Bonwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11171 Bonwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11171 Bonwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11171 Bonwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11171 Bonwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
