11167 Bonwood Road

Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils online portal

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking online portal

Enjoy this large downstairs 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with generous space in the living room and bedroom. The unit includes one parking space.



*Lockbox on the front door. Contact the Ramona Property Managers, Inc. if the common area gate is locked. M-F between 9 am-5 pm at (626) 448-7882.



$1,200.00 Rent / $1,200.00 Deposit



Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.



This unit is a month-month lease agreement.



Features include onsite laundry and off-street parking.



Utilities paid by owner include water and trash.



Located close to shopping, schools, and parks



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.

Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.



Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.