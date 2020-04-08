All apartments in El Monte
11167 Bonwood Road
11167 Bonwood Road

11167 Bonwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

11167 Bonwood Road, El Monte, CA 91733
Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
online portal
Enjoy this large downstairs 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with generous space in the living room and bedroom. The unit includes one parking space.

*Lockbox on the front door. Contact the Ramona Property Managers, Inc. if the common area gate is locked. M-F between 9 am-5 pm at (626) 448-7882.

$1,200.00 Rent / $1,200.00 Deposit

Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.

This unit is a month-month lease agreement.

Features include onsite laundry and off-street parking.

Utilities paid by owner include water and trash.

Located close to shopping, schools, and parks

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.
Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11167 Bonwood Road have any available units?
11167 Bonwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 11167 Bonwood Road have?
Some of 11167 Bonwood Road's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11167 Bonwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
11167 Bonwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11167 Bonwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 11167 Bonwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 11167 Bonwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 11167 Bonwood Road offers parking.
Does 11167 Bonwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11167 Bonwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11167 Bonwood Road have a pool?
No, 11167 Bonwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 11167 Bonwood Road have accessible units?
No, 11167 Bonwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11167 Bonwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11167 Bonwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11167 Bonwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11167 Bonwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
