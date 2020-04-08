11138 Klingerman Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils online portal

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Enjoy this large 1 bedroom apartment with generous space in the living room and bedroom.



$1175.00 Rent / $1175.00 Deposit

Lease Term: Month-to-Month

Application Fee: $45



Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.



Features include onsite laundry, off-street parking Utilities paid by owner include gas, water, and trash.



The property does not accept Section 8.



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.

Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.



Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.