Home
/
El Monte, CA
/
11138 Klingerman Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

11138 Klingerman Street

11138 Klingerman Street · No Longer Available
Location

11138 Klingerman Street, El Monte, CA 91733
Mountain View

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Enjoy this large 1 bedroom apartment with generous space in the living room and bedroom.

$1175.00 Rent / $1175.00 Deposit
Lease Term: Month-to-Month
Application Fee: $45

Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.

Features include onsite laundry, off-street parking Utilities paid by owner include gas, water, and trash.

The property does not accept Section 8.

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.
Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

Rent with Confidence and call our office today at (626) 448-7882

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11138 Klingerman Street have any available units?
11138 Klingerman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 11138 Klingerman Street have?
Some of 11138 Klingerman Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11138 Klingerman Street currently offering any rent specials?
11138 Klingerman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11138 Klingerman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11138 Klingerman Street is pet friendly.
Does 11138 Klingerman Street offer parking?
Yes, 11138 Klingerman Street offers parking.
Does 11138 Klingerman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11138 Klingerman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11138 Klingerman Street have a pool?
No, 11138 Klingerman Street does not have a pool.
Does 11138 Klingerman Street have accessible units?
No, 11138 Klingerman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11138 Klingerman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11138 Klingerman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11138 Klingerman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11138 Klingerman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

