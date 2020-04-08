Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11008 Montecito Dr
11008 Montecito Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
El Monte
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location
11008 Montecito Drive, El Monte, CA 91731
Norwood Cherrylee
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This studio unit was completely remodeled three years ago. It has 3/4 bath, wood flooring, and air conditioning.
One car garage downstairs. Tenant application requires credit report.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11008 Montecito Dr have any available units?
11008 Montecito Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
El Monte, CA
.
What amenities does 11008 Montecito Dr have?
Some of 11008 Montecito Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11008 Montecito Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Montecito Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Montecito Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11008 Montecito Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Monte
.
Does 11008 Montecito Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11008 Montecito Dr does offer parking.
Does 11008 Montecito Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Montecito Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Montecito Dr have a pool?
No, 11008 Montecito Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Montecito Dr have accessible units?
No, 11008 Montecito Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Montecito Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 Montecito Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11008 Montecito Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11008 Montecito Dr has units with air conditioning.
