Home
/
El Monte, CA
/
10823 Elliott Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10823 Elliott Ave
10823 Elliott Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Monte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
10823 Elliott Avenue, El Monte, CA 91733
Mountain View
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit has been completely upgraded and freshly painted. Ready for intimidate move in. The unit comes with a stove, and you will have to bring your refrigerator. You have your own covered parking space.
Amenities: Stove
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10823 Elliott Ave have any available units?
10823 Elliott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Monte, CA
.
What amenities does 10823 Elliott Ave have?
Some of 10823 Elliott Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10823 Elliott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10823 Elliott Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10823 Elliott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10823 Elliott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Monte
.
Does 10823 Elliott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10823 Elliott Ave does offer parking.
Does 10823 Elliott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10823 Elliott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10823 Elliott Ave have a pool?
No, 10823 Elliott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10823 Elliott Ave have accessible units?
No, 10823 Elliott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10823 Elliott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10823 Elliott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10823 Elliott Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10823 Elliott Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
