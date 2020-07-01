All apartments in El Cerrito
El Cerrito, CA
Metro 510
Metro 510

Open Now until 5pm
510 El Cerrito Plaza · (619) 357-4365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 Month Free on Vacant homes. Please call for more info
Location

510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206N · Avail. now

$2,764

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107S · Avail. Jul 30

$3,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 221S · Avail. now

$3,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 212S · Avail. Aug 13

$3,706

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro 510.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
car charging
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
alarm system
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!

Metro 510 is a sophisticated community near BART and located in the middle of El Cerrito Plaza. Walk outside your door and find dozens of brand name stores, delicious restaurants, and a Trader Joe’s! Just a short drive away from Oakland, San Francisco, and Berkeley, our apartments in Oakland are perfect for students and young professionals. Utilize the convenience of public transportation just a few blocks away from our apartments in El Cerrito, CA.

We have a gorgeous selection of designer luxury studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in El Cerrito for rent. Browse through our portfolio of floor plans and discover the stylish living environment you’ve been searching for. Our interiors feature lavish hardwood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and several stainless-steel appliances, as well as in-home washers and dryers. You can even step outside and enjoy the sunshine with your private p

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46
Deposit: ($700-$1000) Studio-3Bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metro 510 have any available units?
Metro 510 has 8 units available starting at $2,764 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Metro 510 have?
Some of Metro 510's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro 510 currently offering any rent specials?
Metro 510 is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on Vacant homes. Please call for more info
Is Metro 510 pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro 510 is pet friendly.
Does Metro 510 offer parking?
Yes, Metro 510 offers parking.
Does Metro 510 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metro 510 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro 510 have a pool?
Yes, Metro 510 has a pool.
Does Metro 510 have accessible units?
Yes, Metro 510 has accessible units.
Does Metro 510 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metro 510 has units with dishwashers.
Does Metro 510 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Metro 510 has units with air conditioning.
