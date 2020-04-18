All apartments in El Cerrito
Find more places like 8351 Kent Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cerrito, CA
/
8351 Kent Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

8351 Kent Ct

8351 Kent Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cerrito
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/18/20 El Cerrito hills 4b/3b beautiful landscape & views - Property Id: 20558

We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year. We are happy to offer it partially furnished or empty, as needed. Majority of the house is at street level. Even the lower level is accessible from the street without stairs involved.
- Entire street is sitting on a Friscan Bedrock which dramatically cuts down the effects of earthquakes
- 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Baths
- Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room
- Upgraded Kitchen with breakfast nook
- Main level is all hardwood floor
- Amazing views of San Francisco, the Bay, Bay Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge, San Raphael Bridge.
- Landscaped front and backyard, organic vegetable garden, organic fruit trees, Zen garden with rock fountain
- Attached 2 car garage, EV charging wall port in garage
- Located in a cul-de-sac
- Gardening Services included
Security Deposit: $6000, Pet Deposit: $300 per pet non-refundable for small pets (under 40lbs) $500 for above 40Lbs.
*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20558
Property Id 20558

(RLNE5847823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8351 Kent Ct have any available units?
8351 Kent Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cerrito, CA.
What amenities does 8351 Kent Ct have?
Some of 8351 Kent Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8351 Kent Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8351 Kent Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 Kent Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8351 Kent Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cerrito.
Does 8351 Kent Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8351 Kent Ct does offer parking.
Does 8351 Kent Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8351 Kent Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 Kent Ct have a pool?
No, 8351 Kent Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8351 Kent Ct have accessible units?
No, 8351 Kent Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 Kent Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8351 Kent Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8351 Kent Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8351 Kent Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Norte Place Apartment Homes
11720 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza
El Cerrito, CA 94530

Similar Pages

El Cerrito 1 BedroomsEl Cerrito 2 Bedrooms
El Cerrito Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEl Cerrito Apartments with Parking
El Cerrito Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CA
Ashland, CADixon, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAEast Foothills, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco