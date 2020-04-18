8351 Kent Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/18/20 El Cerrito hills 4b/3b beautiful landscape & views - Property Id: 20558



We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year. We are happy to offer it partially furnished or empty, as needed. Majority of the house is at street level. Even the lower level is accessible from the street without stairs involved.

- Entire street is sitting on a Friscan Bedrock which dramatically cuts down the effects of earthquakes

- 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Baths

- Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room

- Upgraded Kitchen with breakfast nook

- Main level is all hardwood floor

- Amazing views of San Francisco, the Bay, Bay Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge, San Raphael Bridge.

- Landscaped front and backyard, organic vegetable garden, organic fruit trees, Zen garden with rock fountain

- Attached 2 car garage, EV charging wall port in garage

- Located in a cul-de-sac

- Gardening Services included

Security Deposit: $6000, Pet Deposit: $300 per pet non-refundable for small pets (under 40lbs) $500 for above 40Lbs.

*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS*

