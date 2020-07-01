6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of El Cerrito. Just a few easy minutes away to commute to and from Downtown El Cerrito. This unit is within a rated Walker’s and Bikers’ Paradise area so your daily errands don’t require a car, can be easily done either on foot or by bicycle.



The intimate interior that features hardwood floors. Its kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. It has installed air conditioning and electric wall heating. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience.



This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property. The owner will provide a parking space for as long as the same price.



There are a back and front yard and the owner will maintain it, once a week a gardener will do its regular maintenance. The owner will cover all utilities including water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 95

Bike Score: 96



Nearby parks: Creekside Park, Central Park, and Albany Cougar Athletic Field.



Bus lines:

668 Korematsu - El Cerrito – Cutting - 0.1 mile

667 Korematsu - E.C. - No. Richmond - 0.1 mile

675 Korematsu - El Cerrito – Carlson - 0.1 mile

72 Hilltop - CCC - San Pablo - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

OR-N Richmond - 0.2 mile

RD-N Richmond - 0.2 mile

RD-S Millbrae - 0.2 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.2 mile



