El Cerrito, CA
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8

6401 Fairmount Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

6401 Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of El Cerrito. Just a few easy minutes away to commute to and from Downtown El Cerrito. This unit is within a rated Walker’s and Bikers’ Paradise area so your daily errands don’t require a car, can be easily done either on foot or by bicycle.

The intimate interior that features hardwood floors. Its kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. It has installed air conditioning and electric wall heating. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience.

This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property. The owner will provide a parking space for as long as the same price.

There are a back and front yard and the owner will maintain it, once a week a gardener will do its regular maintenance. The owner will cover all utilities including water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 95
Bike Score: 96

Nearby parks: Creekside Park, Central Park, and Albany Cougar Athletic Field.

Bus lines:
668 Korematsu - El Cerrito – Cutting - 0.1 mile
667 Korematsu - E.C. - No. Richmond - 0.1 mile
675 Korematsu - El Cerrito – Carlson - 0.1 mile
72 Hilltop - CCC - San Pablo - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
OR-N Richmond - 0.2 mile
RD-N Richmond - 0.2 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 0.2 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5903506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 have any available units?
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 have?
Some of 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8 has units with air conditioning.
