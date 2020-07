Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport dog park on-site laundry parking garage

Upper Level Unit Near BART. - Virtual Tour and Applications on our company website. Upper Level Apartment, No attached units on three sides, new fridge to be installed! New Wood Flooring, Fresh Paint, Double Pane Windows, Granite Counters, Dining Area, Updated Bath, Private Balcony facing Dog Park, Near BART and other public transportation, Laundry facility onsite, carport parking, private storage closet and more!



Virtual Tour:



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5910059)