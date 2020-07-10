All apartments in El Centro
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:50 AM

1800 Ocotillo

1800 Ocotillo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro, CA 92243

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Cute Clean and well cared for 3 bdrm 2 ba home with covered patio, 2 car garage and carport. Walking distance to So West Highschool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Ocotillo have any available units?
1800 Ocotillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Centro, CA.
Is 1800 Ocotillo currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Ocotillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Ocotillo pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Ocotillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Centro.
Does 1800 Ocotillo offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Ocotillo offers parking.
Does 1800 Ocotillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Ocotillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Ocotillo have a pool?
No, 1800 Ocotillo does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Ocotillo have accessible units?
No, 1800 Ocotillo does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Ocotillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Ocotillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Ocotillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 Ocotillo does not have units with air conditioning.
