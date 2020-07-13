Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Beautiful Community! Ideally located to fashionable boutiques & shops of Downtown El Cajon. Once you walk onto our community here at Carisbrooke Apartments you will never want to leave. Our community is the perfect fit for the San Diego lifestyle. You can enjoy the family & friend BBQ area, relax in our refreshing pool,or enjoy a nice walk around the community with our picturesque landscaping.



Our spacious 1,2,& 3 Bedroom apartments will take your breath way with all the incredible upgrades we've provided including private yards and balconies. We just have so much to offer at Carisbrooke apartments our amazing staff, on-site management,off street parking, close to freeways,on-site laundry, and so much more! Come in today and make Carisbrooke your new home! We can't want to meet you!