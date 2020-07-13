All apartments in El Cajon
Carisbrooke
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Carisbrooke

382 S Anza St · (619) 493-3656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

382 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carisbrooke.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Beautiful Community! Ideally located to fashionable boutiques & shops of Downtown El Cajon. Once you walk onto our community here at Carisbrooke Apartments you will never want to leave. Our community is the perfect fit for the San Diego lifestyle. You can enjoy the family & friend BBQ area, relax in our refreshing pool,or enjoy a nice walk around the community with our picturesque landscaping.\n\nOur spacious 1,2,& 3 Bedroom apartments will take your breath way with all the incredible upgrades we've provided including private yards and balconies. We just have so much to offer at Carisbrooke apartments our amazing staff, on-site management,off street parking, close to freeways,on-site laundry, and so much more! Come in today and make Carisbrooke your new home! We can't want to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carisbrooke have any available units?
Carisbrooke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does Carisbrooke have?
Some of Carisbrooke's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carisbrooke currently offering any rent specials?
Carisbrooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carisbrooke pet-friendly?
Yes, Carisbrooke is pet friendly.
Does Carisbrooke offer parking?
Yes, Carisbrooke offers parking.
Does Carisbrooke have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carisbrooke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carisbrooke have a pool?
Yes, Carisbrooke has a pool.
Does Carisbrooke have accessible units?
No, Carisbrooke does not have accessible units.
Does Carisbrooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carisbrooke has units with dishwashers.
Does Carisbrooke have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carisbrooke has units with air conditioning.
