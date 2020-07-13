All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Canyon Springs

Open Now until 6pm
2000 East Main Street · (619) 332-2142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Springs.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
gym
internet access
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation. Choose from a variety of spacious three bedroom townhomes offered at Canyon Springs. A well-equipped all electric kitchen, carpeted floors, private balconies and patios, wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, air conditioning, and washer/dryer connections and 2 car attached garages are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home. Some of our other community amenities include our swimming and wading pools, picnic area with a barbecue, children's playground, professional on-site management, 24-Hour emergency maintenance and more! Visit our photo gallery to experience how pleasant life will be residing in beautiful Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $900
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $100
fee: $50
limit: 2
Parking Details: 2 Car Garage Attached, Assigned Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Springs have any available units?
Canyon Springs has a unit available for $2,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Canyon Springs have?
Some of Canyon Springs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Springs is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Springs offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Springs offers parking.
Does Canyon Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canyon Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Springs have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Springs has a pool.
Does Canyon Springs have accessible units?
No, Canyon Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does Canyon Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canyon Springs has units with air conditioning.
