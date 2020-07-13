Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed gym internet access

Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation. Choose from a variety of spacious three bedroom townhomes offered at Canyon Springs. A well-equipped all electric kitchen, carpeted floors, private balconies and patios, wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, air conditioning, and washer/dryer connections and 2 car attached garages are just a few of the standard features included in each apartment home. Some of our other community amenities include our swimming and wading pools, picnic area with a barbecue, children's playground, professional on-site management, 24-Hour emergency maintenance and more! Visit our photo gallery to experience how pleasant life will be residing in beautiful Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments.