Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

930 Peach Avenue #12

Location

930 Peach Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
930 Peach Avenue #12 ~ Charming Downstairs Condo (SHORT TERM - SIX MONTHS ONLY) - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 975 square foot condo in El Cajon. The condo features an AC unit in the living room, two assigned parking spaces within a tropical gated community, appliances include a stacked washer and dryer, stainless steel fridge, electric range, microwave and a dishwasher. There is a small front yard off the living room which features a lemon tree and a larger backyard off the master bedroom which features a large storage shed.

The community features a swimming pool. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. Pets allowed with Owner approval. The lease term is for a maximum of 6 months (this is a short term rental only).

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE5563596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Peach Avenue #12 have any available units?
930 Peach Avenue #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 930 Peach Avenue #12 have?
Some of 930 Peach Avenue #12's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Peach Avenue #12 currently offering any rent specials?
930 Peach Avenue #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Peach Avenue #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 Peach Avenue #12 is pet friendly.
Does 930 Peach Avenue #12 offer parking?
Yes, 930 Peach Avenue #12 offers parking.
Does 930 Peach Avenue #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Peach Avenue #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Peach Avenue #12 have a pool?
Yes, 930 Peach Avenue #12 has a pool.
Does 930 Peach Avenue #12 have accessible units?
No, 930 Peach Avenue #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Peach Avenue #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Peach Avenue #12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Peach Avenue #12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 930 Peach Avenue #12 has units with air conditioning.
