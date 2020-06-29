Amenities

930 Peach Avenue #12 ~ Charming Downstairs Condo (SHORT TERM - SIX MONTHS ONLY) - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 975 square foot condo in El Cajon. The condo features an AC unit in the living room, two assigned parking spaces within a tropical gated community, appliances include a stacked washer and dryer, stainless steel fridge, electric range, microwave and a dishwasher. There is a small front yard off the living room which features a lemon tree and a larger backyard off the master bedroom which features a large storage shed.



The community features a swimming pool. Tenant pays all utilities except water and trash. Pets allowed with Owner approval. The lease term is for a maximum of 6 months (this is a short term rental only).



