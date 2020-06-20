888 Cherrywood Way #25

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.



* Centrally located in East County

* Spacious living room/dining room combo

* Living room has custom wood window shutters

* Kitchen with electric stove/oven, fridge, dishwasher, deep dual stainless steel sinks

* Kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets & tile floors for easy maintenance

* Master bedroom with balcony access & sliding closet doors

* Fenced back patio off the kitchen

* Storage inside & above assigned parking space

* Full-size washer & dryer inside unit

* Parking is 1 assigned covered space & 1 open floating space

* 2 Pets (max 15lbs each) with approval

* Water, sewer, trash included

* 1 year lease. Rent $1,395. Deposit $1,400 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

* Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smokers.



Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view. Park on the street when viewing.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



(RLNE5780735)