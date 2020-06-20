888 Cherrywood Way #25

Amenities
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
* Centrally located in East County
* Spacious living room/dining room combo
* Living room has custom wood window shutters
* Kitchen with electric stove/oven, fridge, dishwasher, deep dual stainless steel sinks
* Kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets & tile floors for easy maintenance
* Master bedroom with balcony access & sliding closet doors
* Fenced back patio off the kitchen
* Storage inside & above assigned parking space
* Full-size washer & dryer inside unit
* Parking is 1 assigned covered space & 1 open floating space
* 2 Pets (max 15lbs each) with approval
* Water, sewer, trash included
* 1 year lease. Rent $1,395. Deposit $1,400 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.
* Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smokers.
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view. Park on the street when viewing.
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
(RLNE5780735)