Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

888 Cherrywood Way #25

888 Cherrywood Way · (619) 382-2580
Location

888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA 92021

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 888 Cherrywood Way #25 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.

* Centrally located in East County
* Spacious living room/dining room combo
* Living room has custom wood window shutters
* Kitchen with electric stove/oven, fridge, dishwasher, deep dual stainless steel sinks
* Kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets & tile floors for easy maintenance
* Master bedroom with balcony access & sliding closet doors
* Fenced back patio off the kitchen
* Storage inside & above assigned parking space
* Full-size washer & dryer inside unit
* Parking is 1 assigned covered space & 1 open floating space
* 2 Pets (max 15lbs each) with approval
* Water, sewer, trash included
* 1 year lease. Rent $1,395. Deposit $1,400 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.
* Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smokers.

Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view. Park on the street when viewing.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE5780735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Cherrywood Way #25 have any available units?
888 Cherrywood Way #25 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 888 Cherrywood Way #25 have?
Some of 888 Cherrywood Way #25's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Cherrywood Way #25 currently offering any rent specials?
888 Cherrywood Way #25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Cherrywood Way #25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 Cherrywood Way #25 is pet friendly.
Does 888 Cherrywood Way #25 offer parking?
Yes, 888 Cherrywood Way #25 does offer parking.
Does 888 Cherrywood Way #25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 Cherrywood Way #25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Cherrywood Way #25 have a pool?
Yes, 888 Cherrywood Way #25 has a pool.
Does 888 Cherrywood Way #25 have accessible units?
No, 888 Cherrywood Way #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Cherrywood Way #25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 Cherrywood Way #25 has units with dishwashers.
Does 888 Cherrywood Way #25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 Cherrywood Way #25 does not have units with air conditioning.
