All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 761 South Orange Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
761 South Orange Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

761 South Orange Avenue

761 South Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

761 South Orange Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome. The first floor contains the large living room that is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen was freshly painted and brand new stainless steel appliances will be installed. The first floor has luxury vinyl plank flooring and grey colored walls. Upstairs is both bedrooms that have new carpet and the full bathroom. One bedroom has a large balcony accessed by a slider as well. Hurry this one won't last.

One small pet allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and trash. Unit comes with one carport parking space. Community laundry on site.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 South Orange Avenue have any available units?
761 South Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 761 South Orange Avenue have?
Some of 761 South Orange Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 South Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
761 South Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 South Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 South Orange Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 761 South Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 761 South Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 761 South Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 South Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 South Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 761 South Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 761 South Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 761 South Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 761 South Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 South Orange Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 South Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 South Orange Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College