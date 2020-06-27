761 South Orange Avenue

Amenities
Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome. The first floor contains the large living room that is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen was freshly painted and brand new stainless steel appliances will be installed. The first floor has luxury vinyl plank flooring and grey colored walls. Upstairs is both bedrooms that have new carpet and the full bathroom. One bedroom has a large balcony accessed by a slider as well. Hurry this one won't last.
One small pet allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and trash. Unit comes with one carport parking space. Community laundry on site.
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our office at 619-832-0172.
Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.