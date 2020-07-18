755 S. ANZA

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

YOUR ALMOST HOME...SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES. A MUST SEE HOME!!! - AVAILABLE NOW...This private community of twin-homes has its own private park with mature shade trees and a private community pool. Enjoy relaxing in the park, pool or in your own fenced backyard with covered patio and maintenance free artificial turf. This unit has been upgraded with New paint throughout the unit, New dual-pane windows, New window coverings, and New vinyl plank flooring has been installed throughout the home including both bathrooms.New HVAC (heating and air conditioning) system. The kitchen has New Carrion counter tops and comes with a refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Laundry hookups are located in the one car garage. There is an additional dedicated parking space for a second vehicle next to the garage. Located close to all schools, shopping, restaurants, and the transit system.



Local Schools:

Anza Elementary School

Emerald Middle School

Valhalla High School



NOTE: NO smoking is permitted in this home and No pets.



(RLNE4774128)