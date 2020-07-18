All apartments in El Cajon
755 S. ANZA
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

755 S. ANZA

755 South Anza Street · No Longer Available
Location

755 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
YOUR ALMOST HOME...SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES. A MUST SEE HOME!!! - AVAILABLE NOW...This private community of twin-homes has its own private park with mature shade trees and a private community pool. Enjoy relaxing in the park, pool or in your own fenced backyard with covered patio and maintenance free artificial turf. This unit has been upgraded with New paint throughout the unit, New dual-pane windows, New window coverings, and New vinyl plank flooring has been installed throughout the home including both bathrooms.New HVAC (heating and air conditioning) system. The kitchen has New Carrion counter tops and comes with a refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Laundry hookups are located in the one car garage. There is an additional dedicated parking space for a second vehicle next to the garage. Located close to all schools, shopping, restaurants, and the transit system.

Local Schools:
Anza Elementary School
Emerald Middle School
Valhalla High School

NOTE: NO smoking is permitted in this home and No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4774128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 S. ANZA have any available units?
755 S. ANZA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 755 S. ANZA have?
Some of 755 S. ANZA's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 S. ANZA currently offering any rent specials?
755 S. ANZA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 S. ANZA pet-friendly?
No, 755 S. ANZA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 755 S. ANZA offer parking?
Yes, 755 S. ANZA offers parking.
Does 755 S. ANZA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 S. ANZA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 S. ANZA have a pool?
Yes, 755 S. ANZA has a pool.
Does 755 S. ANZA have accessible units?
No, 755 S. ANZA does not have accessible units.
Does 755 S. ANZA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 S. ANZA has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 S. ANZA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 755 S. ANZA has units with air conditioning.
