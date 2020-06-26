Amenities

754 Garfield Ave. Available 10/01/19 Updated 3/2.5 Home In El Cajon - MONTH-TO-MONTH ONLY - Updated single-family home boasting 2300+ square feet of living area. Newer kitchen appliances, spacious upstairs family room, big laundry room, large backyard, air conditioning, 1-car garage and more.



Conveniently located with easy access to the 125 and 8 highways; Starbucks, grocery stores, shops, and restaurants all nearby.



PLEASE NOTE

Month-to-Month agreement only and tenant to provide own REFRIGERATOR.



SHOWINGS

Showings will begin the week of 9/23 as home will be tenant occupied until 9/20.



RENTAL TERMS

- Month-to-Month Agreement Only

- $2,775.00 Rent

- $2,775.00 Deposit

- $30 Application Per Adult

- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Landscaper

- Tenant Pays Trash/Gas/Electric

- Dogs OK (w/ increased security deposit - 2 max) No Cats

- Rental Insurance Required



APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA

- 650+ Credit Score

- Positive Rental History

- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Min)



CONTACT

Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.



No Cats Allowed



