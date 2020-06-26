All apartments in El Cajon
754 Garfield Ave.
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

754 Garfield Ave.

754 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

754 Garfield Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
754 Garfield Ave. Available 10/01/19 Updated 3/2.5 Home In El Cajon - MONTH-TO-MONTH ONLY - Updated single-family home boasting 2300+ square feet of living area. Newer kitchen appliances, spacious upstairs family room, big laundry room, large backyard, air conditioning, 1-car garage and more.

Conveniently located with easy access to the 125 and 8 highways; Starbucks, grocery stores, shops, and restaurants all nearby.

PLEASE NOTE
Month-to-Month agreement only and tenant to provide own REFRIGERATOR.

SHOWINGS
Showings will begin the week of 9/23 as home will be tenant occupied until 9/20.

RENTAL TERMS
- Month-to-Month Agreement Only
- $2,775.00 Rent
- $2,775.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Landscaper
- Tenant Pays Trash/Gas/Electric
- Dogs OK (w/ increased security deposit - 2 max) No Cats
- Rental Insurance Required

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 650+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Min)

CONTACT
Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4956412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Garfield Ave. have any available units?
754 Garfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 754 Garfield Ave. have?
Some of 754 Garfield Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Garfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
754 Garfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Garfield Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 Garfield Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 754 Garfield Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 754 Garfield Ave. offers parking.
Does 754 Garfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Garfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Garfield Ave. have a pool?
No, 754 Garfield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 754 Garfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 754 Garfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Garfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 Garfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 754 Garfield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 754 Garfield Ave. has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

