Amenities
754 Garfield Ave. Available 10/01/19 Updated 3/2.5 Home In El Cajon - MONTH-TO-MONTH ONLY - Updated single-family home boasting 2300+ square feet of living area. Newer kitchen appliances, spacious upstairs family room, big laundry room, large backyard, air conditioning, 1-car garage and more.
Conveniently located with easy access to the 125 and 8 highways; Starbucks, grocery stores, shops, and restaurants all nearby.
PLEASE NOTE
Month-to-Month agreement only and tenant to provide own REFRIGERATOR.
SHOWINGS
Showings will begin the week of 9/23 as home will be tenant occupied until 9/20.
RENTAL TERMS
- Month-to-Month Agreement Only
- $2,775.00 Rent
- $2,775.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Landscaper
- Tenant Pays Trash/Gas/Electric
- Dogs OK (w/ increased security deposit - 2 max) No Cats
- Rental Insurance Required
APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 650+ Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Min)
CONTACT
Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information.
