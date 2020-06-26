All apartments in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA
732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8
732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8

732 E Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

732 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
BRIGHT AND AIRY UPDATED SECOND FLOOR UNIT - Come home to this bright and airy 2 bedroom 1 bath condo on the second floor in El Cajon with a great floor plan! Walk into a open-concept living area, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar -- perfect for entertaining or casual dining. This condo feels like a home because it has windows facing all four directions and has air conditioning! Gated entry and new wood floor throughout. Tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. Crown molding, ceiling fans in every room and a large storage closet on the balcony PLUS 2 dedicated parking spaces.
Convenient location close to shops, restaurants, and library. Water and Trash included in rent.

One year lease. Tenant pays SDGE. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EVICTIONS

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE1943444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 have any available units?
732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 have?
Some of 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 pet-friendly?
No, 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 offers parking.
Does 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 have a pool?
Yes, 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 has a pool.
Does 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 have accessible units?
No, 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8 has units with air conditioning.
