732 E LEXINGTON AVENUE, #8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

BRIGHT AND AIRY UPDATED SECOND FLOOR UNIT - Come home to this bright and airy 2 bedroom 1 bath condo on the second floor in El Cajon with a great floor plan! Walk into a open-concept living area, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar -- perfect for entertaining or casual dining. This condo feels like a home because it has windows facing all four directions and has air conditioning! Gated entry and new wood floor throughout. Tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. Crown molding, ceiling fans in every room and a large storage closet on the balcony PLUS 2 dedicated parking spaces.

Convenient location close to shops, restaurants, and library. Water and Trash included in rent.



One year lease. Tenant pays SDGE. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EVICTIONS



Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE1943444)