El Cajon, CA
683 Medford St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM
683 Medford St
683 Medford Street
No Longer Available
Location
683 Medford Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 683 Medford St have any available units?
683 Medford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 683 Medford St have?
Some of 683 Medford St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 683 Medford St currently offering any rent specials?
683 Medford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 Medford St pet-friendly?
No, 683 Medford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Cajon
.
Does 683 Medford St offer parking?
Yes, 683 Medford St offers parking.
Does 683 Medford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 Medford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 Medford St have a pool?
No, 683 Medford St does not have a pool.
Does 683 Medford St have accessible units?
No, 683 Medford St does not have accessible units.
Does 683 Medford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 683 Medford St has units with dishwashers.
Does 683 Medford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 683 Medford St does not have units with air conditioning.
